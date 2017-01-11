News

Elevator To 1 WTC's Observatory Is A Ride Through 515 Years Of History

One World Observatory

When the observatory at the top of 1 World Trace Center opens for the first time late next month, not only will visitors get what's probably the best birds-eye view of NYC sprawling out in all directions, but apparently the elevator ride up includes an animated time-lapse video showing the dramatic evolution of the city as well, according to a report by The New York Times.  

The video plays out as a panorama on three walls of the elevator during the 47-second trip to the 102nd floor, showing what appears to be a time-lapse of the last 515 years at the site where the building now stands, including a brief sighting of one of the former World Trade Center towers that were destroyed in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The One World Observatory is set to open May 29th and tickets -- starting at $32 -- went on sale April 8th. Watch the video via the Times below:

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and hopes to visit the new observatory soon. Send news tips to tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

