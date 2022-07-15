Climb 1,576 Stairs at This Year's Empire State Building Run-Up Race

If running a marathon sounds like an impossible mission but you're still looking to test your athletic boundaries, the Empire State Building Run-Up might be for you.

This year, the annual event will take place on October 6 at 8 pm, and it will see over 100 runners trying to get to the Empire State Building's 86th floor in the shortest time possible. Facing 1,576 stairs and a vertical height of a little over 1,000 feet, the race is not an easy quest. So far, the 2003 men's record of 9 minutes and 33 seconds is still undefeated, as is the women's 2006 record of 11 minutes and 23 seconds.

Athletes and runners come from all over the world to participate in this race, and only 150 are accepted. Luckily, though, you don't necessarily need to be a pro athlete to participate, as the registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and it will open at 9 am on July 20. It will cost $125 per person to enter the race, and those wishing to try their luck in participating can register on this link.

Record times aside, every runner will be rewarded for their impressive endeavor. At the end of the race, every participant will receive a shirt commemorating the 2022 Empire State Building Run-Up, and every finisher will also be awarded a medal.

For more information, you can visit the Empire State Building Run-Up website.