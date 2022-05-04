You Can Now Pay for Your Equinox Membership in Cryptocurrency

New Yorkers looking to join Equinox, the famous luxury gym with 35 fancy locations in the Big Apple, are now able to do so without opening their wallet and fishing for some cash or credit cards.

Equinox just announced that it is starting to accept cryptocurrency payments, although—for now—only at its New York City locations. Thanks to a partnership with the crypto payment services provider BitPay, gym sharks will now be able to tap into almost any BitPay-supported crypto fund to pay for Equinox's memberships, including bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, litecoin, Shiba Inu, and even one of five US dollar-pegged stable coins.

The new crypto-friendly move makes Equinox the first gym club in the US to offer digital payments for its membership fee, The New York Post reports. For $4,045, customers can purchase an annual all-access membership and will be able to visit 80 Equinox clubs across the US. Guests who wish to access Equinox gyms and clubs worldwide, instead, can choose to buy the annual destination membership for $4,545. While the crypto service is now only available in the City of New York, the company told The Block that it will release information about other markets in the future.

"More than ever, consumers are making luxury purchases through cryptocurrency," Equinox said in a statement, "and offering cryptocurrency as a form of payment enables Equinox to continue to meet their community where they are—both digitally and physically."

While it's the first gym club to offer crypto payments, Equinox isn't the first company to do so. So far, world-famous brands, companies, and even sports teams have rolled out their crypto payments. Tesla, AMC Entertainment, and NHL team San Jose Sharks already accept them, and companies like Uber said it will "absolutely" accept crypto in the future, The Post reports.