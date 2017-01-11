Expect A Huge Swarm Of Naked People In Body Paint To Hit NYC This Summer

If you've lived in NYC for like a minute, you've probably seen some pretty interesting NSFW things while walking down the street, and this summer, a group of artists, models, and really freaking brave volunteers are going to take things to a whole new level. As part of what's dubbed NYC Bodypainting Day, at least 100 people are set to wear nothing but paint and their bare skin (and hopefully shoes!) through the streets of NYC as a gloriously naked act of public art and free expression.

Last year, dozens of nude models coated in colorful body paint paraded among the city's summer tourists from Columbus Circle to Times Square -- to the shock, surprise, delight, and probably offense to some who encountered the group. And this year, artist Andy Golub is planning for an even bigger spectacle with double the models, the ability for volunteers to spontaneously drop trou and get painted on the spot, and, for the first time, stage a separate event in Amsterdam, now that a Kickstarter campaign to fund the festivities had exceeded its goal.