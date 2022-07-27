Fancy Feast Is Launching a Pop-Up Italian Trattoria to Help You Dine Like a Cat

Get ready for a new dining hotspot, NYC. There's a new cat trattoria in town.

Cat food brand Fancy Feast is opening "Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast," a limited-time-only Italian trattoria for cat lovers. There's no need to worry—they won't serve you cat food, although Fancy Feast products flaunt thoroughly crafted and delicious recipes that cats adore.

The menu is developed by Amanda Hassner, Fancy Feast's in-house chef, in collaboration with Cesare Casella, acclaimed restaurateur and Michelin-starred Italian chef. Every dish is inspired by Fancy Feast Medleys recipes, and feature elements from traditional Italian cuisine. Aimed at showing cat owners and cat lovers the care that goes into crafting original gourmet recipes for cats, the restaurant pop-up will allow guests to experience a complimentary tasting menu.

"Food has the power to connect us to others in meaningful ways and take us to places we have never been," Hassner said in a news release. "The same is true for our cats. The dishes at Gatto Bianco are prepared in ways that help cat owners understand how their cats experience food—from flavor, to texture, to form—in a way that only Fancy Feast can."

Cat lovers wishing to dine at Gatto Bianco will be able to do so only on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12. Guests can make a reservation for two for dinnertime, and there will be four time slots available each day at 6:30 pm.

Reservations will open on Thursday, August 4 at 11 pm on OpenTable. To try your luck and secure your spot, you can visit this link.