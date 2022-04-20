A Little Piece of Burning Man Is Coming to Central Park for A New Music Festival

Next weekend, a slice Central Park is briefly transforming into Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

Burning Man's iconic Robot Heart art car is coming to New York City for the Fare Forward festival, and it's parking its wheels on Wollman Rink on April 30 and May 1.

Featuring 13 different electronic-oriented artists—such as Acid Pauli, Formerly, and The Illustrious Blacks—Fare Forward will light up the park each day from 2 pm–10 pm, bringing music, art, and food stands to the city's beloved park. Festival-goers will be able to stop by and take a break at the vendor village, which will be offering a variety of different meals focused on organic and local ingredients.

Artists will switch off aboard the art car, which will serve as the main stage. The famous car—which is referred to as an "instrument in its own right"—is built from a 1972 Ipswitch bus and features a sound system that was first put together 15 years ago by the Robot Heart team.

Robot Heart has been a major presence at Burning Man and other events for years, drawing huge crowds and bringing to life incredible world-renowned events. Fare Forward will serve as the celebration of Robot Heart community's 15 years, and it will also serve as a memorial for the late Robot Heart founder George Mueller (a.k.a Geo).

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations. For this year's event in Central Park, all proceeds will go towards the City Parks Foundation, and will provide the funding for a scholarship to a music or art school.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the festival, you can visit the Fare Forward website.