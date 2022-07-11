You Can Order Feelings Instead of Menu Items at This New NYC Pop-Up

Instead of ordering menu items, New Yorkers will now be able to order feelings at the restaurant.

Feeladelphia, the new pop-up initiative by Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is coming to NYC from July 14–16, and it will delight guests with a multisensorial dining experience focused on slowing down and "feeling" what you eat, rather than just tasting it.

Organized in partnership with Jeremiah Stone and Fabián Von Hauske Valtierra, the head chefs and owners of Michelin-starred Contra and Wildair, Feeladelphia is set to bring guests on a culinary journey made of different textures, flavors, and of course, feelings. The dishes, which are cream cheese-infused, are curated to stimulate multiple senses at the same time, and each of them is named after a specific feeling.

Allure, one of the dishes, opens the dining experience with a selection of cream cheese-infused spreads, which are built onto the plate to stimulate a visual interaction as well as an appreciation of texture. The bread supporting each spread is actually a homemade baked cracker in a checker pattern, while the Kaluga caviar placed on top is designed to add both an intriguing flavor and another layer of texture. Other dishes include names such as Curiosity and Spontaneity.

"For us, feelings and food are always connected, so when the team at Philadelphia presented this concept, we felt inspired to create a bespoke menu based on real feelings versus specific ingredients," said Chef Fabián Von Hauske Valtierra in a press statement. "The dishes all feature Philadelphia Cream Cheese and allow guests to explore in an entirely new way," added Chef Jeremiah Stone.

Reservations are now open at Feeladelphia, and limited spots are available from July 14–16. Guests looking to participate in the new, three-hour-long sensorial dining experience can visit OpenTable to book a reservation. The cost is $35 per person and all proceeds will be donated to charity.