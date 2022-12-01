This NYC Holiday Pop-Up Supports Black Businesses

This holiday season, New Yorkers have a chance to support Black businesses while getting gifts for their loved ones.

For the first time ever, the non-profit Fifteen Percent Pledge is hosting a pop-up holiday store in SoHo to encourage holiday shoppers to commit 15 percent of their spending to Black-owned businesses and brands. The initiative is part of a larger holiday campaign in collaboration with Citi, and it also includes a curated online gift guide where buyers can find nearly 100 Black brands and gift ideas.

Located at 63 Spring Street, the physical holiday store, dubbed the Gifteen Holiday Shop, will be welcoming guests throughout the holiday season until January 15. Shoppers looking to buy something special for their friends and family will have a vast selection of high-quality items to choose from, from skincare and clothing to household articles and decor.Founded by Aurora James in 2020, the Fifteen Percent Pledge (a nod to the Black community representing 15 percent of the US population) was born out of the founder's desire to help solve the social and financial inequality gaps. By urging major brands, corporations, and retailers to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses, the non-profit aims at supporting the Black community and at creating a more equitable environment for Black entrepreneurs. So far, major brands including Ulta, Sephora, Vogue, KITH, West Elm, and many more have committed to the Pledge.

"As a Black business owner, I know firsthand how critical holiday shopping can be for brands to grow and expand their reach. For too long, lack of access to capital has made it difficult for Black-owned brands to compete for customers' attention during the holiday season," said James in a statement. "That is why the Pledge is thrilled to expand our Holiday online gift guide and open our first-ever pop-up store in the heart of Soho. Whether consumers visit our website or shop in-person, everyone has an opportunity to support Black businesses this holiday season by being intentional with where they direct their purchasing power."

For more information about the non-profit and its holiday campaign, you can visit this website.