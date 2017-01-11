Find Out Exactly What's Wrong With Your Next Apartment

You already know it's a huge pain in the ass to find a decent broker, a decent place to live, and a decently priced apartment. But now, a new website is helping New Yorkers finally turn the tables on all this indecency by making it easier than ever to dig up dirt on landlords -- or in some cases, slumlords.

The site, launched Thursday by rental listings company Apartable, pulls data from a handful of city agencies like the Department of Finance, the Department of Buildings, the 311 call and complaint center, and others to give users a rundown of any issues or violations that buildings and their landlords have been cited for in recent years with data for almost 900,000 building across the five boroughs. Apartable then combines this information with reviews from other users so that, as a prospective renter, you can finally have a better idea of what you're getting into when you sign that lease.