More Rental E-Scooters Are Coming to NYC in Expanded Pilot Program

This June, New Yorkers will have more options to escape the much-dreaded summer subway ride.

The New York City Department of Transportation just announced that, thanks to a joint effort with e-scooter share companies Bird, Lime, and Veo, a pilot program first launched in the Bronx last summer will double in size. The e-scooter fleets will now expand into neighborhoods like Parkchester, Castle Hill, Country Club, and Throggs Neck.

The new fleet will bring the e-scooter count from 3,000 to 6,000. The project's improvements will allow Bronxites to choose from a wider range of affordable, accessible, and sustainable transportation options, and will connect residents to more stops on the 6 train as well as to newly launched NYC ferry stops like the Soundview Ferry Terminal and Ferry Point Park Terminal.

In addition to providing discounted fares to New Yorkers receiving federal assistance (SNAP, NYCHA, etc.), the DOT has finalized an agreement with partner companies to allow cash payments and text-message booking to reserve and use e-scooters, further reducing the requirements to access the services. In addition, wheelchair accessible-scooters will be available.

"This administration is committed to reducing our dependency on automobiles and more equitably delivering services across the five boroughs," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "Our e-scooter pilot in the Bronx has been a remarkable success and we're excited to bring it even more residents in need of alternate forms of transportation."