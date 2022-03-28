More Rental E-Scooters Are Coming to NYC in Expanded Pilot Program
One borough's e-scooter fleet will double in size.
This June, New Yorkers will have more options to escape the much-dreaded summer subway ride.
The New York City Department of Transportation just announced that, thanks to a joint effort with e-scooter share companies Bird, Lime, and Veo, a pilot program first launched in the Bronx last summer will double in size. The e-scooter fleets will now expand into neighborhoods like Parkchester, Castle Hill, Country Club, and Throggs Neck.
The new fleet will bring the e-scooter count from 3,000 to 6,000. The project's improvements will allow Bronxites to choose from a wider range of affordable, accessible, and sustainable transportation options, and will connect residents to more stops on the 6 train as well as to newly launched NYC ferry stops like the Soundview Ferry Terminal and Ferry Point Park Terminal.
In addition to providing discounted fares to New Yorkers receiving federal assistance (SNAP, NYCHA, etc.), the DOT has finalized an agreement with partner companies to allow cash payments and text-message booking to reserve and use e-scooters, further reducing the requirements to access the services. In addition, wheelchair accessible-scooters will be available.
"This administration is committed to reducing our dependency on automobiles and more equitably delivering services across the five boroughs," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "Our e-scooter pilot in the Bronx has been a remarkable success and we're excited to bring it even more residents in need of alternate forms of transportation."
Safety trainings for riders will be paramount during Phase 2. With over 480,000 trips recorded ever since the pilot's launch almost one year ago, the program reported no deaths or serious injuries. Thanks to an agreement between the DOT and its partners, companies will be required to host monthly safety training events as well as a set number of demonstrations held jointly with community organizations, BIDs, and New York City Housing Authority tenant associations. A "Beginner Mode" will allow less-seasoned riders to cap their e-scooter speed at 10 m.p.h. for their first three rides, and will prevent them from beginning their ride overnight. Required in-app safety training, quizzes, and riders' age verification will also be required.
Ever since the 2018 debut of dockless bike share and the convenient e-moped share app, Revel, New Yorkers have seen growing access to sustainable and affordable transportation. As the projects for a greener New York City become more popular, share companies offering electronic transportation are focusing on becoming more inclusive.
"E-scooters are green, affordable, and invaluable in public transit deserts," said Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams. "As the project grows, it's essential to prioritize both accessibility and safety. I appreciate that the Department of Transportation is creating opportunities for alternate modes of transit and investing in options for low-income riders as well as riders with disabilities."