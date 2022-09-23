Look Inside This Iconic, Pyramid-Shaped Fire Island Beach House for Sale

One of Fire Island's most prized possessions has just hit the market. After it last changed hands in 2018, the iconic "Pyramid House" is once again up for sale.

If you've been to Fire Island Pines, you may have spotted this unique home. It's the one that looks a lot like Paris' Louvre Museum, but more wooden. Located on the far eastern side of the island's Fire Island Pines section and abutting a national park, the house is approximately 2,100 square feet of pure, secluded relaxation, away from bustling streets and noisy locales. With sweeping beach views, the home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The price for this level of comfort? A whopping $6.5 million—with some designer furniture included. Real estate agent and current owner Glenn Rice, who last purchased the dreamy getaway hotspot in 2018, is leaving with the next lucky owner two teak sofas from the late '50s designed by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen, as well as a 1960s rosewood bedroom set from Norway, among other valuable pieces of furniture.

Facing undeveloped dunes and the Atlantic Ocean, the Pyramid House flaunts a very generous exterior space, and its massive glass wall (to which it owes its Louvre-inspired nickname) is located on its ocean side. The sprawling primary bedroom occupies the lower of two floors, while the top one is dedicated to a curated and open-plan living space, featuring a living and dining area under the tip of the pyramid.

Guests are ensured the maximum level of privacy, too. Two additional bedrooms and an extra bathroom are located outside of the main house, and each of them is built as a pyramid box shape. They surround the outdoor pool, and there is even a hot tub to ensure a warm cozy dip during chiller days.

If the prospect of buying the house is a little steep, you can still rent it out—at least before it gets sold. Right now, the Pyramid House is listed on Airbnb for $1,500 per night.

Take a look at the house's interior and exterior spaces here below: