Staten Island Amazon Workers Vote to Form the Company's First U.S. Union

Today, Staten Island warehouse workers made history by forming the United States' first Amazon union. The workers at a fulfillment center known as JFK8 voted 2,654–2,131 in favor of being represented by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), the National Labor Relations Board announced. The number of challenged ballots (66) is insufficient to sway the result.

The union can now begin a collective bargaining process for a contract, a historic first for US Amazon workers. The process started in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted working conditions that employees viewed as unsafe. They've since led protests and formed a movement culminating in a vote earlier this week.

The effort represents a significant win for labor organizers, who have long tried to unionize Amazon's legion of workers. It comes on the heels of a series of unionization victories by workers at Starbucks. A unionization vote at a separate fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama appeared to fail on the same day, although the results may be contested. Amazon is the second-largest employer in the United States and employs over 1.6 million people globally.

"We're disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees," Amazon said in an official statement. "We're evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and US Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election."

Workers at a second Staten Island Amazon fulfillment center known as LDJ5 will hold a unionization vote at the end of April.