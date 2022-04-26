A New International Food Festival Is Coming to Queens in May

Get ready to taste international dishes from around the world by the bank of the East River. The first annual East River International Food Festival is coming to Long Island City's Sound River Studios at the famous Anable Basin on May 22, from 12 pm–3 pm.

The new festival—organized by Queens Together, a network of Queens restaurants and community groups dedicated to supporting the borough—will showcase a slew of diverse vendors offering delicious international dishes to celebrate Queens' multicultural food scene. Festival-goers can expect to taste a variety of cuisines and dishes, from Afghan sabzi and Bangladeshi biryani to Guyanese curry and roti, Palestinian falafel, and Thai papaya salad.