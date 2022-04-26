A New International Food Festival Is Coming to Queens in May
The East River International Food Festival will take place at Long Island City's Sound River Studios.
Get ready to taste international dishes from around the world by the bank of the East River. The first annual East River International Food Festival is coming to Long Island City's Sound River Studios at the famous Anable Basin on May 22, from 12 pm–3 pm.
The new festival—organized by Queens Together, a network of Queens restaurants and community groups dedicated to supporting the borough—will showcase a slew of diverse vendors offering delicious international dishes to celebrate Queens' multicultural food scene. Festival-goers can expect to taste a variety of cuisines and dishes, from Afghan sabzi and Bangladeshi biryani to Guyanese curry and roti, Palestinian falafel, and Thai papaya salad.
Aimed at supporting the borough's restaurants and pantries of Zone126, the festival will bring notable Queens chefs to the event to allow guests to ask questions and learn more about the different cuisines. In addition to the chef stations, attendees will also be able to enjoy a cash bar as well as beautiful views of the East River.
Iconic Queens restaurants participating in the event include Ornella Trattoria, Zaab Zaab, La Adelita, Queens Lanka, Queens Custom BBQ, Sami's Kabab, The Nest, and Dough Doughnuts. Halal, vegan, and tasting options will also be available. Restaurants will be added to the list of participating vendors as they sign up for the event.
Tickets to attend the event are $50 and can be purchased here. Children under 12 years of age will be able to attend the festival for free if accompanied by an adult. Tickets are nonrefundable, but in case of event cancellation or postponement, tickets will be reimbursed.