Home Prices Dropped by Nearly 50% in This Brooklyn Neighborhood This Year

If you're one of the lucky New Yorkers who are currently house shopping in the city, you might want to consider Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace.

According to a recent report by PropertyShark, the real estate website, home prices in the highly-coveted Brooklyn neighborhood have exponentially decreased since last year. Fiske Terrace, which is located right below Prospect Park, has long been one of NYC's priciest areas for prospective homeowners, but this year the median home price went down from $1.65 million to $905,000. It is still considered one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, but this year, it ranked 45th instead of ninth on the list.

While some Brooklyn neighborhoods sank and lost their pricey spots, others soared to new highs. According to the report, Gowanus witnessed a 65% increase in sale price since last year, and went from an average median price of $1.088 million last year to $1.791 million this year.

Taking every NYC borough into account, Brooklyn and Manhattan remain the highest priced despite Fiske Terrace's recent drop in home prices. Together, the two boroughs make up the entirety of the top 10 for most expensive NYC neighborhoods, which saw the first three spots occupied by Hudson Yards ($5.852 million), TriBeCa ($3.515 million), and Hudson Square ($2.740 million).For more information and to read the entire report, you can visit this website.