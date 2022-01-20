New Fast Casual Spot Flip'd by IHOP Just Landed in New York City

With more than 20 locations across the five boroughs, the International House of Pancakes is no stranger to New York City. Now, the revered all-day breakfast chain is bringing its new fast casual concept, Flip'd by IHOP, to the East Coast for the first time with a location having recently opened in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood. New York is only the second city in America to see the opening of a Flip'd location, following Lawrence, Kansas.

The new location, at 110 E. 23rd Street, is serving up a new take on IHOP's classic menu items, with a goal of delivering food to customers in under 10 minutes. The menu includes a variety of wraps, sandwiches, bowls, burgers, and chicken sandwiches, as well as IHOP's famous pancakes. Diners can order specialties like Pancake Bowls with a variety of mix-ins, the Jalapeño Zing Sandwich, and the Bacon Temptation Burrito, or spring for something a little healthier with The Harvest Bowl. There's also coffee, tea, cold brew, hot cocoa, and more for sale.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop operator Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins partnered with longtime IHOP franchise owner Bryan McKenzie to open the new spot. It's the first of what they hope will be 10 Flip'd by IHOP locations across the city opening in the next five years.

NYC's new Flip'd by IHOP will operate 7 am to 10 pm seven days a week, with seating for 20 guests and delivery available from Seamless, Grubhub, Doordash, and UberEats. With this new fast-casual concept you can get your pancake fix without all the wait.