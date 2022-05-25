A Neon-Lit Asian Food Hall & Beer Garden Is Coming to Queens

Get ready for a new food and beer experience in Queens.

Tangram, the massive multi-purpose space located in Flushing, Queens is unveiling its futuristic-looking food hall and beer garden this summer.

Inspired by the open-air markets of big Asian metropolises like Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Beijing, the new food hall will promote true Asian culture and cuisine, all within a neon-heavy visual aesthetic. Vendors will include, among others, Da Wei Mei Shi, Na Tart, Cuncheese, and Qing Shu.

Described as "organic industrial meets cyber punk," the space will feature a combination of different materials, from concrete and steel to cedar and ceramic, Secret NYC reports. With neon signs and kinetic lights shining bright at night, the food hall will feel like an immersive experience.

Hoi Polloi, the first beer garden in the neighborhood, will find a home at the back of the food court, and it will feature 24 local beers on tap. The beer garden, in line with the food hall, will also feature a futuristic vibe, and it will offer guests a multitude of experiences, including a gaming alcove, live entertainment and DJ nights, and private event spaces.

For more information, you can visit the Tangram website.

Check out some photo renderings of Tangram’s food hall and beer garden: