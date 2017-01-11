For Five Weekends The L Train Is Going to Ruin Your Life More Than Usual

Just when you thought the L train couldn't possibly get any worse, construction on the infuriatingly temperamental -- but vital -- link between Williamsburg's hipster paradise and Manhattan will likely ruin your weekend ... oh, and then the next five weekends after that. Basically, if you're in Williamsburg, good luck getting out.

Specifically, starting this weekend, there will be no L trains running between the Lorimer St station in Brooklyn and the 8th Ave station in Manhattan from 11:30pm Friday to 5am on Monday every week until May 18th, according to the MTA. The trains will only operate between the Rockaway Pkwy and Lorimer St stations during the construction, which the MTA said involves critical repairs and maintenance on the line. Way to crap all over the first truly gorgeous spring weekend in NYC!