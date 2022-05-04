Forest Hills Stadium's Summer Concert Lineup Will Bring Rock, Rap, & Indie to Queens

This year at Forest Hills Stadium, it will be a summer to remember.

The Queens venue just announced its outdoor summer concert series, which includes at least 22 performances from May 14 to October 21.

Music fans of all genres can expect to catch their favorite artists over the summer, including Phoebe Bridgers, Norah Jones, The Lumineers, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, and even LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil' Kim and Jadakiss at the Rock the Bells festival, which will take place at the stadium

"The stadium will turn 100 years old in 2023, so we are coming up on a really significant milestone next summer," said Mike Luba, a partner in Madison House Presents, TimeOut reports. "This upcoming summer we are blessed with a beautiful, diverse lineup of artists that we hope is reflective of the incredibly vibrant and diverse cultural makeup of Queens which we are proud to recognize as 'The World's Borough.'"

Fans wishing to secure a ticket for their favorite shows can do so by visiting the Forest Hills Stadium website. Alternatively, the venue's 1923 Club is offering exclusive discounted tickets for select shows at $19.23, and concert-goers can visit this link to register for the club and receive ticket alerts.

Those looking for a V.I.P. experience can look into First Serve Season Tickets as well as Speakeasy Suites. The first option will give guests access to the backstage lounge before the show begins, premium seats in reserved sections, and more. Speakeasy Suites will instead cater to large groups, offering private lounges equipped with incredible stage views as well as concierge services.

For more information, you can visit the Forest Hills Stadium website. Check out the lineup of confirmed shows below:

May 14: Sat Rex Orange County

May 21: Ajr, Gayle, Blue Man Group

June 3: Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman

June 4: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

June 10 & 11: Rüfüs Du Sol and Lastlings

June 16: Phoebe Bridgers

June 17 & 18: The Lumineers, Caamp

June 25: Illenium, Troy Boi, What so Not, so Down, Lucille Croft

July 16: Lane 8, Yotto, Le Youth, Qrion

July 23: Greatest Day Ever: Polo & Pan, Isaiah Rashad, the Marías, Tokischa, Boy Pablo, Emotional Oranges, Ckay, Kay Cyy, Silent Addy

July 30: Coheed and Cambria, Dance Gavin Dance, Mothica

August 4: Norah Jones and Regina Spektor

August 6: Rock the Bells: LL Cool J Ft. Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, the Diplomats Ft. Cam'ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E, Digable Planets (Hosted by Roxanne Shante, music by Dj Scratch and Dj Mister Cee)

August 10: Bill Burr

August 13: Sat Fleet Foxes

August 18: Leon Bridges – Little Dragon

August 19: Lord Huron – First Aid Kit

August 26 & 27: Odesza - Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Gilligan Moss

September 10: Van Morrisson and Tom Jones

September 23: Jamie XX, Four Tet + Floating Points, Avalon Emerson, Omar S

September 30: Death Cab for Cutie and Low

October 21: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior



New York City is ready for a summer filled with live music and festivals. Besides the Forest Hills Stadium concert series, New Yorkers can snag some tickets for the Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17. SummerStage and Bryant Park's 'Picnic Performances' are also back this year, and will transform NYC's most famous parks in outdoor concert venues offering many free shows throughout the summer. Those looking for some end-of--summer celebrations can instead head out to the Jersey Shore, where Stevie Nicks and Green Day are headlining Sea.Her.Now festival in September.