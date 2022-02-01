Here's How New Yorkers Can Get Free COVID-19 Pill Treatments Delivered

Although the number of COVID-19 infections in New York City continues to decline from its early January peak, the pandemic still poses a threat to many New Yorkers. For those who are infected, the city is now offering a new (and free) way to help take care of yourself.

At a press conference in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city has acquired reserves of both Paxlovid made by Pfizer and Molnupiravir made by Merck, two oral antiviral pill treatments shown to help lower the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Both medications are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and must be taken multiple times per day over the course of five days.

Supplies are currently limited and are being reserved for those at high risk, with the following qualifications:

12 years or older weighing at least 88 pounds for Paxlovid

18 years or older for Molnupiravir

Have a positive COVID-19 diagnostic test result

Have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms

Be within five days of symptom onset

Not be hospitalized due to severe or critical COVID-19 when treatment is initiated

Have a medical condition or other factors that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness

Live in New York City

Risk factors for severe COVID can include age, BMI, or various underlying health conditions. Qualified patients can get a prescription through their own doctor or free of charge through the NYC Health + Hospitals ExpressCare online system or by calling 212-COVID19 (212-258-4319). If approved, the medication will be delivered directly to their door for free via Alto Pharmacy.

"Our city's public health care system is seeing a decline in COVID-19 hospital admissions, but we are still very busy treating severely ill patients," said NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD. "Free, at-home delivery of these antiviral pills will keep high-risk New Yorkers out of the hospital so we can immediately free up critical resources."

Patients and healthcare providers can find out more information via the Department of Health + Hospitals website.