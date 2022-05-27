New Jersey Just Made All State Parks & Beaches Free to Enter All Summer

Prices are rising almost everywhere, so it's sure to be welcome news that at least something is getting cheaper this summer.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just announced that all state parks, beaches, forests, and recreational areas will waive entry fees all summer. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, all visitors will be able to enter each of these areas without paying a dime. Anyone who has already purchased an annual state park pass will have it refunded.

This list includes Island Beach State Park, a 10-mile stretch of the Jersey Shore that previously charged $10 for in-state residents and $20 for out-of-state residents on summer weekends. It will now be one of the only beaches in all of New Jersey that doesn't charge an entry fee.

There are over 50 sites in the New Jersey state park system, ranging from hiking hotspots like High Point State Park in Sussex County to picnicking areas with views of the Manhattan skyline at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. You can find a complete list on the New Jersey State Park Services website.

Although entry fees are waived, charges like camping, programming, and fishing license fees still apply.

"The bold steps we have taken toward a more affordable Garden State will ensure access to our state parks for everyone—residents and visitors alike," said Governor Murphy in a press release. "While incentivizing tourism and economic activity in our local communities, the fee holiday also promotes access to green, open space; thriving waterways; and the many natural wonders that make us proud to call New Jersey our home."