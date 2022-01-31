You Can Get Free Hot Chocolate in Times Square Today

Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day today in Times Square with a free cup of hot chocolate courtesy of Max Brenner.

The international chocolatier is marking the opening of its newest location with three hours of free hot cocoa. The store is located at 720 7th Avenue on the corner of 48th Street and will be pouring up free cups of cocoa from 6 pm to 9 pm today, January 31. While you're there, you can also peruse the selection of chocolates and baked goods, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The 48th Street location is Max Brenner's second in NYC, following its flagship in Union Square. While its Times Square store is a retail shop, the Union Square restaurant also offers fondue, waffles, crêpes, milkshakes, and even a selection of savory foods. They offer 27 ways to customize your hot cocoa, including Oreo, salted caramel, peanut butter, and Mexican spicy flavors.

If you're looking for a chocolate fix, head down to Max Brenner tonight to get yourself a cup.