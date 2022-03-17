You Can Get Free Soft Serve Ice Cream in NYC All Weekend

Calling all New York City ice cream enthusiasts! This weekend, Big Gay Ice Cream and Spin Master Games are giving away free soft-serve sundaes in selected locations.

From Friday through Sunday, the pop-up event, dubbed Tell Me Without Telling Me: Ice Cream Experience, will welcome New Yorkers in Manhattan and Brooklyn with a choice of chocolate, vanilla, or swirl serve. You can choose the most convenient time and location from those listed below:

Friday, March 18, 2022: 5th Avenue, Manhattan (Between 25th and 26th Streets, across from Madison Square Park)

Saturday, March 19, 2022: Bedford Avenue, Williamsburg (Between N 6th and N 7th Streets)

Sunday, March 20, 2022: Broadway, Manhattan (Union Square Plaza, between E 17th and E 18th Streets)



To get your sundae, you have to earn it first by playing the Tell Me Without Telling Me game inspired by the viral TikTok trend. Take a look at the rules here: