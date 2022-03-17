You Can Get Free Soft Serve Ice Cream in NYC All Weekend

The Tell Me Without Telling Me: Ice Cream Experience will sling soft-serve sundaes in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

By Serena Tara

Published on 3/17/2022 at 2:03 PM

Big Gay Ice Cream

Calling all New York City ice cream enthusiasts! This weekend, Big Gay Ice Cream and Spin Master Games are giving away free soft-serve sundaes in selected locations.

From Friday through Sunday, the pop-up event, dubbed Tell Me Without Telling Me: Ice Cream Experience, will welcome New Yorkers in Manhattan and Brooklyn with a choice of chocolate, vanilla, or swirl serve. You can choose the most convenient time and location from those listed below:

  • Friday, March 18, 2022: 5th Avenue, Manhattan (Between 25th and 26th Streets, across from Madison Square Park)
  • Saturday, March 19, 2022: Bedford Avenue, Williamsburg (Between N 6th and N 7th Streets)
  • Sunday, March 20, 2022: Broadway, Manhattan (Union Square Plaza, between E 17th and E 18th Streets)


To get your sundae, you have to earn it first by playing the Tell Me Without Telling Me game inspired by the viral TikTok trend. Take a look at the rules here:

Tell Me Without Telling Me: Ice Cream Experience
Image courtesy of Tell Me Without Telling Me: Ice Cream Experience

And if the pop-up game isn't enough, you can always check out the real Tell Me Without Telling Me Game, a Tik Tok-inspired take on charades where players give teammates clues to guess the word on their card. You can purchase the game directly from Target and Amazon.

