This Free Pumpkin Patch Is Coming to Governors Island in October

In an authentic fall fashion, pumpkins are already everywhere in New York City (welcome back, Pumpkin Spice Latte), and it's no surprise that New Yorkers want even more. Luckily, Governors Island has got you covered this October.

On October 22, a free pumpkin patch, dubbed Pumpkin Point, is returning to Governors Island. Fall enthusiasts can head over to the island to choose their own pumpkin for free with a suggested donation. More than 1,000 pumpkins in all shapes and sizes will be scattered throughout historic Nolan Park, and they will be ready to be picked up and brought home from 10 am to 5 pm on October 22, 23, 29, and 30. Leftover pumpkins will either be donated to local organizations fighting hunger in NYC or will help the environment by being composted on Governors Island.

Those looking to do a full immersion in all things fall will have plenty of activities to choose from at Pumpkin Point. Art fans will get to try their hand at pumpkin painting, and all sorts of fall-inspired crafting activities will make sure to entertain guests of all ages. A special trick-or-treating session will also return to Pumpkin Point on October 30, and guests are highly encouraged to show off their costumes. Shows and events are also in order, and visitors can expect to catch a variety of performances from Rising Sun Performance Company, as well as WonderSpark Puppets, Drag Story Hour, and even the Brooklyn Magic Shop, among others. For a full schedule of events and activities, you can visit this link.

"Fall is the perfect time to come explore Governors Island—from beautiful fall foliage to a free pumpkin patch to exciting programming, there is something for everyone," Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, said in an official statement. "We invite all New Yorkers to hop on the ferry and take in the changing seasons!"