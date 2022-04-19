This Lighter Company Is Giving Out Free S’mores to Celebrate 4/20

New Yorkers won't need to look too hard for a munchies-satiating oasis on 4/20.

In partnership with rapper Snoop Dogg and TV personality Martha Stewart, the famous lighter-making company Bic is coming to Flatiron Plaza and will deliver free s'mores to promote the EZ Reach lighter.

The EZ Reach Food Truck will be parked on site from 11 am–6 pm, and it will serve delicious treats inspired by one of the celebrity duo's favorite activities—roasting marshmallows by the fire. Featuring an actual fire pit, a lounging area, and a photo booth, guests can sit back and relax while enjoying their snacks.

While the iconic duo will not be present at the event, the immersive experience featuring images of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will surround visitors as if they were attending the event in-person.

You can find even more 4/20 food deals on Thrillist.