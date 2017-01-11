Snow, Ice, Train Delays To Make For a Seriously Crappy Evening Commute

The extensive delays come in the hours after the National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory for the area through Tuesday at 1am. Forecasters and city officials warned of a treacherous evening commute Monday afternoon, as sleet and freezing rain transitions to snow and temperatures rapidly decrease into the 20s. NYC could see up to three inches of snow and sleet through the evening — on top of the ice and snow that has accumulated since Sunday night, according to the NWS. Winds could also gust up to 25mph.

The icy, snowy, slushy mix will make for a difficult and hazardous commute with ice accumulations on roadways and snow accumulating on top of that. Joe Esposito, Commissioner of the NYC Office of Emergency Management, said, “Try to stay indoors if you can," DNAinfo reported.