Snow, Ice, Train Delays To Make For a Seriously Crappy Evening Commute

[UPDATED - 5:45pm]
Thought your commute to work through the mess of snow and slush this morning sucked? It did. The trek in was marred by freezing rain, snow, and slush after a storm moved into the area Sunday night. And hours later, the 7 train is sill messed up after a icy conditions on the rails kept trains from running between Queens and Times Square this morning. Additionally, as the evening commute ramps up, signal problems and service changes are slowing commuters down on several subway lines across the city.
Basically, it's going to be a nightmare getting home, New York.
While the 7 train continues to run with limited service between the Flushing-Main Street and 74 St-Broadway stations in both directions, several other MTA train issues are stacking up across the system. As of late Monday afternoon, signal problems at the Williamsburg Bridge halted service on the M and J trains between the Marcy Avenue (Brooklyn) and Delancey St-Essex St (Manhattan) stations. Both service changes and signal problems at three different stations are also causing delays on the 1, 2, 5, and 6 trains. On top of that, additional signal problems and service changes are slowing F, N, Q, and R trains, according to the MTA.
The extensive delays come in the hours after the National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory for the area through Tuesday at 1am. Forecasters and city officials warned of a treacherous evening commute Monday afternoon, as sleet and freezing rain transitions to snow and temperatures rapidly decrease into the 20s. NYC could see up to three inches of snow and sleet through the evening — on top of the ice and snow that has accumulated since Sunday night, according to the NWS. Winds could also gust up to 25mph.
The icy, snowy, slushy mix will make for a difficult and hazardous commute with ice accumulations on roadways and snow accumulating on top of that. Joe Esposito, Commissioner of the NYC Office of Emergency Management, said, “Try to stay indoors if you can," DNAinfo reported.
