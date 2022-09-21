An Immersive Frida Kahlo Experience Is Coming to NYC This October

Get ready to walk through Frida Kahlo life and art on a grand scale. A new immersive experience dedicated to the iconic Mexican artist is coming to NYC this October.

Dubbed "Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon," the exhibit will open on October 27 at 261 Water Street. Described as an immersive biography, the experience is set to bring guests in a 90-minute walk-through exploring the life of the legendary artist with 360-degrees projections and virtual reality systems. Using collections of historical photographs, original films, and artistic installations, the space will recreate the most relevant and important moments of Kahlo's life, showing visitors how the artist emerged.

Previously, the exhibit landed both in Europe and in other American cities, including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Albuquerque. In October, it will plant its roots in NYC, and in the future it will tour across South America and Canada as well.

Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, September 23, from 10 am. To purchase them, you can head over to this website.

Take a look at the promo video here below: