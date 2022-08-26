Live Your 'Friends' Fantasy with a Real-Life Central Perk & New Branded Coffee
The coffee is available in three 'Friends'-themed varieties, and the cafe should open next year.
Get ready to live like the cast of Friends. The NYC-based show's beloved fictional coffee shop Central Perk is getting a permanent, IRL location next year, and branded coffee you can make at home has officially launched.
The make-at-home coffee comes in three varieties: "How You Doin'?" (medium roast), "Pivot Blend" (medium/dark roast), and "We Were on a Coffee Break" (dark roast). You can get it in whole bean, ground, or individual K-Cup varieties. Fans can even order all three for $40.78 for a limited time, or get them on a subscription plan. The first 6,000 subscribers will get a limited-edition "How You Doin'?" can.
Developers are still working on a location for the physical Central Perk, a new People report says, but they say they're hoping to capture the magic of the location from the show. The entire effort is a joint project between Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC.
"With Central Perk, we can’t wait to offer friends old and new a really enjoyable premium cup of coffee and hope they settle in with us for the next chapter of this beloved story," said chef Tom Colicchio, who is involved in CenPer Holdings.
Given the success of past Friends pop-up experiences in NYC, we're excited to see the idea expanded to a more permanent location.