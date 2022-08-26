Live Your 'Friends' Fantasy with a Real-Life Central Perk & New Branded Coffee

Get ready to live like the cast of Friends. The NYC-based show's beloved fictional coffee shop Central Perk is getting a permanent, IRL location next year, and branded coffee you can make at home has officially launched.

The make-at-home coffee comes in three varieties: "How You Doin'?" (medium roast), "Pivot Blend" (medium/dark roast), and "We Were on a Coffee Break" (dark roast). You can get it in whole bean, ground, or individual K-Cup varieties. Fans can even order all three for $40.78 for a limited time, or get them on a subscription plan. The first 6,000 subscribers will get a limited-edition "How You Doin'?" can.