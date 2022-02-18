See the Huge Geometric Animal Sculptures Taking Over NYC's Park Avenue

Murray Hill has some new neighbors, and they're ready to make a scene.

A series of colorful geometric animal sculptures by French artist Idriss B have taken up residence in the median of Park Avenue between 34th and 38th Streets. They're presented in partnership with NYC Parks' Art in the Parks program and the Patrons of Park Avenue community group. They have previously been on display in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"One of the most beautiful places in the world is New York and it is the perfect place for me to exhibit my work," Idriss B said in a press release. "It is a hardworking city with a warm family environment, so it is very fitting for people to see and feel the strength of my pieces while bringing the fun to everybody, especially the kids."

Idriss B's animal sculptures are free to visit and ready for their Instagram spotlight. They'll be on display until February 2023, so you have plenty of time to check them out as the weather warms up.

In the meantime, see the photos below for a few of the highlights: