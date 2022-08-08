This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location

Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience.

The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.

The Lidl will sprawl across 25,000 square feet and replace space that was previously occupied by Key Food before it shut down in 2021. It will be located at 120 Fifth Avenue by Baltic Street and, according to the Brooklyn Eagle, it will be part of a much-bigger complex featuring both shops and retail and residential buildings. The complex as a whole is supposed to launch in a little over a year.

"In the course of our close collaboration with local civic leaders, their top priority consistently has been to bring a community-oriented supermarket to the planned development to succeed the closed Key Food," Billy Macklowe, CEO of the project's developing company, said in a statement. "That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with Lidl to deliver a new, full-scale supermarket that offers a broad range of quality groceries at affordable prices."