The Meatball Shop Is Giving Out Free Meatballs at Every NYC Location Today

March 9 is National Meatball Day, and what better way to celebrate than with some free meatballs?

NYC chain The Meatball Shop has just the ticket, with free meatballs being given out all day at its three locations in NYC. In addition to the free food, it's also relaunching a fan-favorite meatball eating contest.

Split a Bucket O' Balls with a friend at any location. If the pair of you can finish all 20 meatballs in less than 10 minutes, you'll win a pair of $50 gift cards and Meatball Shop swag. The fastest duo wins a VIP Meatball Shop party for up to six people (excluding alcohol and gratuity).

Check out The Meatball Shop's website for locations and operating hours to get your meatball fix, and stay tuned into the shop's social media pages tomorrow for even more surprises.