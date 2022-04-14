Here's How You Can Score Free Tickets to Watch 'The Duke' at the Angelika

The NYC staple Angelika Film Center wants to bring people back to theaters. In an effort to encourage the in-person experience, it's introducing a new initiative providing guests one extra complimentary ticket.

The project, dubbed "Bring a Friend Back to the Movies," is launching with the release of The Duke—Sony Pictures Classics' dramatic comedy—on April 22. Those who buy a ticket to see The Duke during its first week will receive an extra free ticket to bring a friend to the theater. Tickets can be purchased on the Angelika website, on the app, or directly at the theater.

"We’re honored to be partnering with Sony Pictures Classics on 'Bring a Friend Back to the Movies,'" said President and CEO of Angelika Ellen Cotter, Business Wire reports. "Being able to bring a friend for free to the Angelika to see The Duke, a heartwarming and hilarious gem, is the perfect way to celebrate the magical experience of watching films in a theater with an audience."

The Duke, directed by late Roger Michell, stars Academy Award winners Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. It tells the almost unbelievable, yet true story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver and thief who managed to steal Francisco Goya's portrait of The Duke of Wellington from London's National Gallery.

On April 29, Angelika Film Center is launching its membership program, which will be free to join. Members will be able to earn points to redeem on movie tickets, food, and drinks, and will be able to attend free surprise screenings every month. The membership will also include free popcorn on your birthday, half-off tickets every Tuesday, and member discounts.

For more information on both the "Bring a Friend Back to the Movies" and the Angelika Membership program, you can visit the Angelika Film Center website.