Get Free Tickets to the One World Trade Center Observatory Right Now

Update - 2:45pm: Looks like all of the free tickets are gone.
If you're looking forward to the stunning panoramic views of NYC from the top of One World Trade Center, here's your chance to get free tickets to the beautiful new, three-level observatory -- right now. One World Observatory is currently giving away a limited number of free tickets to its May 28th open house event, which are available to claim at http://owo.nyc/openhouse. Go, go, go before they're gone!
Specifically, the observatory is offering two tickets per person -- while they last -- for a scheduled and timed admission to the attraction during the open house event from 9am to 1pm on May 28th, according to a release announcing the promotion. The official grand opening of the observatory will take place on the 29th, and tickets for general admission have been on sale for weeks, starting at $32.
The observatory is situated on the 100th, 101st, and 102nd floors of the tower, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, and will offer visitors some pretty damn jaw-dropping panoramic views of NYC from 1,250ft above -- or what the observatory describes as "seemingly endless views." That's a lot of views.
Upon arriving at the tower, visitors will start at the Global Welcome Center, then proceed to Voices, an area dedicated to telling the stories of the people who built the skyscraper, then another exhibit called Foundations, which details facts about the bedrock it was constructed upon, before boarding one of the five elevators -- or Sky Pods -- to the 102nd floor in under 60 seconds. The ride up will include a virtual time-lapse showing the rise of the NYC skyline on floor-to-ceiling LED displays, according to the release.
Following the May 29th grand opening, the observatory will be open every day through September 7th from 9am until midnight, and after that operating hours will vary for the fall and winter seasons.
