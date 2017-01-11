Get Free Tickets to the One World Trade Center Observatory Right Now

Update - 2:45pm: Looks like all of the free tickets are gone.

If you're looking forward to the stunning panoramic views of NYC from the top of One World Trade Center, here's your chance to get free tickets to the beautiful new, three-level observatory -- right now. One World Observatory is currently giving away a limited number of free tickets to its May 28th open house event, which are available to claim at http://owo.nyc/openhouse. Go, go, go before they're gone!

Specifically, the observatory is offering two tickets per person -- while they last -- for a scheduled and timed admission to the attraction during the open house event from 9am to 1pm on May 28th, according to a release announcing the promotion. The official grand opening of the observatory will take place on the 29th, and tickets for general admission have been on sale for weeks, starting at $32.