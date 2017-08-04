Get Ready to Binge-Watch Every Rerun of 'Seinfeld' on Hulu

Seinfeld, or the '90s New York sitcom that we all still quote to this day, will be available to stream on Hulu starting this June, according to a report by The Verge.
According to Variety, the streaming service reportedly made a deal with Sony Pictures Television for as much as $1 million per episode, which adds up to as much as $180 million for the entire collection of the NBC comedy that you've probably spent countless hours watching reruns of on TV with your mom. But now, you'll be able to see the full-versions of each episode -- as Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David intended -- instead of the ones that were edited for commercials on TV, according to the report. Oh, and you know, binge-watch them all day.
And if you don't have Hulu, your typical reruns of the show will continue to run on TBS, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
As Kramer would say, "giddy up!"
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can only imagine all the Seinfeld binge-watching parties that'll happen ... not that there's anything wrong with that! Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.