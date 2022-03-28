You Only Have a Few More Days to Get Vaccinated at NYC’s American Museum of Natural History

If you're amongst the few remaining unvaccinated NYC residents—or the two-thirds of New Yorkers who haven't received their COVID booster shot yet—you can still do it in style. The American Museum of Natural History is still rolling out COVID vaccinations at its iconic location, but only through Thursday, March 31.

While you won't be able to get your shot under the museum's famous blue whale like the first lucky vaccine-seeking visitors, the museum set up Gallery 77 (which can be accessed through the 77th Street entrance) as a functioning vaccination site. As a treat, those who come get vaccinated will receive a free museum admission ticket for a party of up to four.

The museum started offering vaccinations in April 2021. So far, museum officials say over 97,000 doses have been administered, NBC New York reports.

"In years to come, we will look at images of New Yorkers getting vaccinated under the whale and it will be a snapshot of New York and New Yorkers fighting back, caring for themselves, caring for one another, and of the time when things started to turn for the better," Museum President Ellen Futter said, according to The New York Times.

Both adults and kids over five years of age can get their vaccine everyday from 10 am–5 pm, and walk-ins are welcome.

Starting Friday, April 1, the museum will move its vaccination site outdoors, setting up a temporary walk-in mobile station on 77th Street and Central Park West. Regardless of the vaccination site's location (and visitors' vaccination status), New Yorkers are still encouraged to pick up a free at-home COVID test at the 77th Street entrance.

Ever since the first vaccination rollouts in the city, iconic locations and spaces have transformed into quirky, hip vaccine sites. In addition to the American Museum of Natural History, New Yorkers and tourists gathered at Yankee Stadium, in Times Square, and even at the Javits Center (which shut down after offering over 600,000 shots) to receive their dose. During its vaccination phase, the Javits Center even organized live music events for New Yorkers to receive their shot to the sound of a real orchestra.