This Luxurious Catskills Glamping Site Just Opened for Your Next Nature Escape

Get ready to experience camping in a new, luxurious way. Getaway, the company offering escapes to beautiful tiny cabins surrounded by nature, just announced a new project, dubbed Getaway Campgrounds.

Guests will get the chance to glamp with an added level of comfort, and New Yorkers will only have to travel a few hours to do so. Getaway Campgrounds is launching in Catskill, New York, with booking already open. Modern bathrooms and hot showers are only some of the comforts offered by the new Catskill campground, and campers can choose their own package to truly cater the experience to their needs.

Guests can choose to book a fully set-up camping experience, which includes a pitched tent and a queen bed with premium bed linens and pillows for extra comfort, or they can decide to bring their own tent. The pre-set package can accommodate two adults and one child, while the D.I.Y. option can host up to four guests. The campsite is immersed in nature and designed to make campers feel safe while they take a few days to relax and wind down.

"At Getaway, we're seeing a cultural shift in travel as more urban dwellers are seeking short, frequent escapes to nature to focus on their mental health and well-being," Jon Staff, Founder and CEO of Getaway, said in a statement. "Our cabins and campsites offer space for people of all walks of life to honor their free time, disconnect from work and technology and reconnect with their loved ones and themselves. The Getaway experience is not just about the destination—we're turning the industry on its head and encouraging our guests to escape to nature to focus on themselves."

The fully set-up experience starts at $119 a night, while the traditional bring-your-own package price is a little cheaper, starting at $79 per night. Those looking to book their Getaway Campsite experience for Labor Day can tap into a new promotion, dubbed "Labor Week," which runs from September 5–9. Guests staying for three nights during these days will receive their fourth night free.

Bringing your own tent doesn't mean amenities will be lacking. Even with the D.I.Y. package, guests can expect to get to a pre-reserved campsite equipped with Adirondacks chairs, a hammock, a private fire pit, and even a small kitchenette providing cooking needs like dishware, cutlery, burners, pots, and pans. A private bathroom suite will be located just steps away, and towels as well as toiletries will be available. If you're unsure what to bring, Getaway has thought about that, too; you can visit their packing list to make sure you don't forget anything.

Getaway's Catsklill Campground is located in the Eastern Catskills, and can be reached from NYC by car and also via public transportation. For more information, you can visit the Getaway website.

Take a look at these beautiful photos from the campground: