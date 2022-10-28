These Are the Candies New Yorkers Love the Most, Divided by Neighborhood

It's officially Halloweekend, which means delicious candy is officially the daily priority.

New Yorkers are very peculiar when it comes to choosing their favorite piece of candy. According to new data released by Getir, the rapid delivery grocery service, different neighborhoods have different tastes, too.

Depending on the area of the city, New Yorkers are divided between those who have strong feelings for chocolate, those who love fruit snacks, and even those who prefer gum and mints. Some residents even rank gummy and hard candy as their top pick.

Here's a breakdown of the candy New Yorkers love the most, divided by neighborhoods where Getir operates:

Chocolate

Astoria

Long Island City

Midtown West

Greenpoint

Lenox Hill

Lincoln Square

Downtown Brooklyn

Fruit Snacks

Park Slope

Bowery

Gum & Mints

Spanish Harlem

Sunnyside

West Village

Gummy & Hard Candy