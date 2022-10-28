These Are the Candies New Yorkers Love the Most, Divided by Neighborhood

Getir just released new data.

By Serena Tara

Published on 10/28/2022 at 3:04 PM

It's officially Halloweekend, which means delicious candy is officially the daily priority.

New Yorkers are very peculiar when it comes to choosing their favorite piece of candy. According to new data released by Getir, the rapid delivery grocery service, different neighborhoods have different tastes, too.

Depending on the area of the city, New Yorkers are divided between those who have strong feelings for chocolate, those who love fruit snacks, and even those who prefer gum and mints. Some residents even rank gummy and hard candy as their top pick.

Here's a breakdown of the candy New Yorkers love the most, divided by neighborhoods where Getir operates:

Chocolate

  • Astoria
  • Long Island City
  • Midtown West
  • Greenpoint
  • Lenox Hill
  • Lincoln Square
  • Downtown Brooklyn

Fruit Snacks

  • Park Slope
  • Bowery

Gum & Mints

  • Spanish Harlem
  • Sunnyside
  • West Village

Gummy & Hard Candy

  • Bowery
  • Bushwick
  • Prospect Heights
  • Williamsburg

