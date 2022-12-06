See NYC's 5 Boroughs Recreated in Gingerbread Form at This New Exhibit

Gingerbread art is having a moment in New York City. After blessing New Yorkers and visitors alike with the world's largest gingerbread village, the iconic holiday treats are set to dazzle the audience once more.

A colorful exhibit, dubbed "Gingerbread NYC," is taking over the Museum of the City of New York in East Harlem, and it is celebrating the city's five boroughs. A slew of award-winning decorated gingerbread houses will welcome guests into the gorgeous exhibit through January 8, 2023.

The show features the creations of the winners from a citywide bakeoff, dubbed "Winter in New York." The competition was originally launched in the fall, when the museum invited bakers to compete for a spot at the exhibit. Six judges (including Magnolia Bakery CEO Bobbie Lloyd) picked out their favorites, and awarded $500 each to recreate sites in their neighborhood with gingerbread.

The seven winners were each awarded the golden medal in a special category, including Best Overall, Good Enough to Eat, Best Borough (Most Representative), Most Intricate, Sweetest, Grandest, Only in New York, and Most Resilient. Among the requirements was that all decorations had to be edible, and that at least 75% of structures had to be made of gingerbread.

