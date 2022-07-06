Check Out This Tulum-Inspired Beach Club That Just Opened on Governors Island

New Yorkers wishing for an escape to Mexico's beaches will soon be able to do so via a five-minute ferry ride.

Gitano Island is officially welcoming guests to its newest location on Governors Island, and it's set to make visitors feel like they just landed in Tulum. With real sand and exotic plants surrounding gorgeous beach cabanas and bohemian decor, Gitano Island is the new summer hotspot to get a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Sprawling across 27,000 square feet of waterfront space, the brand-new restaurant and beach club opened on July 1, and it can be reached via ferry from both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Welcoming up to 600 guests, the restaurant and bar will be serving signature mezcal cocktails and an authentic modern Mexican menu, which will feature both all-time favorites and novelties like watermelon salad, crab tostada, and tamales de pipiàn.

The island's beach club won't disappoint either. Equipped with lounges and cabanas, the beach club and the members lounge space, dubbed Club Gitano, will feature a music program touching on anything from house music to afrobeats and Latin music. International touring acts and NYC's talent will alternate on the stage, and will entertain the island's guests throughout the summer.

"We love New York City and are grateful to have support from many fabulous New Yorkers who have fallen in love with the Garden of Love," James Gardner, Grupo Gitano's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "This year we will surprise and delight in boatloads, literally, transporting the Garden on barges to Gitano Island, Manhattan's first ever glamorous Beach Club, just a five-minute boat ride from Casa Cipriani. We are so honored and excited to be a new part of this very special place, Governors Island!"

Those seeking a more V.I.P. treatment across the Gitano brand will be able to do so via a special membership. By joining Club Gitano's membership program, guests will get preferred access and reservations at all locations, exclusive access to the Gitano Island Members Beach Lounge, and even invitations to special events.

Gitano Island is open every day for Brunch and Dinner from 12–10 pm on weekdays and from 12 pm to midnight on weekends. Guests looking to reach the new beach club will be able to do so by accessing the Governors Island Ferry, which departs daily from the Battery Maritime Building (located at 10 South Street) and from Brooklyn on weekends. For more information, you can visit the Governors Island website.

For reservations, you can visit Gitano's website. Check out some photos of Gitano Island here below: