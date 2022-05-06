Gordon Ramsay Is Opening His First NYC Fish & Chips Restaurant in Times Square

British expats in NYC will soon feel closer to home, while every other New Yorker will be catapulted to the UK.

Gordon Ramsay's famous restaurant brand Fish & Chips is coming to the Big Apple for the first time, and it will plant its roots in the heart of Times Square. Delicious fish & chips will be served, featuring a modern take on the UK favorite.

The new fast-casual restaurant will be located at 1500 Broadway, and Ramsay himself is thrilled to bring such an addition to the NYC food scene.

"Fish & chips was a staple for me growing up in the UK, and I can't wait to bring it to New York City," the chef said in a statement. "I love the vibrance, the energy of Times Square and the convergence of locals and visitors from around the world. There's just no place like it!"

Guests will be able to order from a long list of tasty items. Besides fish & chips—the star of the menu made with sustainable true cod—the restaurant will offer a variety of fried seafood, such as fried shrimp and lobster, as well as fried chicken for turf fans. A specialty sandwich—dubbed "Fishwich"—will also be served, and it will feature crispy fried cod in naan bread.

Those looking for a tasty snack to munch on can order a plate of fries from the "Just Chips" menu, which features a list of "dirty" fries. They come with a combination of toppings, like jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives, and parsley or truffle, and more.

Patrons craving something sweet can rest assured: the menu has dessert too. Among the options, customers can find Sticky Toffee Pudding and even a Biscoff flavored milkshake.

For more information and to peruse the menu in other locations, you can visit the Fish & Chips website.