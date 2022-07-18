New York State Just Banned Smoking at All Public Parks & Beaches

A new law is looking to protect New Yorkers from secondhand smoke.

Governor Hochul just signed a legislation that bans smoking across all of New York's public parks and beaches, citing dangers for both the smokers themselves and those surrounding them.

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."

Beaches and public parks aside, there are many more public areas that will be affected by the ban. Smoking will be prohibited in all state-owned boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and even campgrounds, and those caught breaking the law will be punished with a $50 dollar fine.

Some New York territories, though, are exempt from the new rule. The Adirondacks and the Catskills will not become smoke-free, and areas such as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes will still allow smoking. The statewide ban comes in addition to rules already enacted by many local and county governments.

Even if smoking is allowed, smokers should always make sure to not throw cigarette butts or any other smoking remain on the ground. Cigarette butts and filters are non-biodegradable, and they pose a serious risk for the environment and animals, especially those living in the oceans. If you are a smoker, always make sure to dispose of your filter or cigarette butt in the trash—and make sure to put it out first!