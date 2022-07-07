New York Airports Will Now Be Required to Have Private Breastfeeding Spaces

Air travelers entering New York with small children will soon be able to access dedicated spaces to feed their kids.

On July 6, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that requires airports to provide private breastfeeding spaces. Building on previous actions taken in New York State—including implementing lactation rooms in public facilities—the rule will allow new parents to comfortably feed their babies away from the public eye, ensuring privacy and stress-free care for their children.

"One of the biggest challenges for new parents is finding a space to feed their children," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "This is a fight that many have had to deal with for many years, and only recently have they been able to secure the rights and accommodations that they deserve. By signing this into law, we will continue to make New York a better place to safely and securely raise young children."

Traveling while breastfeeding can be challenging. Besides making sure your children are properly fed, the equipment (breast pumps, containers, etc.) can be a hassle to tote around. According to an analysis from parenting website Mamava, NYC-area airports (John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport) all rank high in the list of best airports for breastfeeding moms. Other New York State airports, though, don't make an appearance on the list, which calculates the ranking based on breastfeeding and lactation facilities available. Thanks to the new law signed by Governor Hochul, soon other New York state airports might make the cut.