New York Officially Lifts Its Mask Mandate on All Public Transportation

New Yorkers won't need to wear a mask on the subway anymore. The city's mask mandate has officially been lifted on all public transportation, including subway, buses, and Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth trains.

Rideshare and taxi services, though, won't be affected by the new rules. NYC's Taxi & Limousine Commission requires both drivers and riders (including Uber and Lyft's) to wear masks, The New York Times reports.

Yesterday, Governor Hochul announced the news in a press conference, and while masks will now be optional, they are still encouraged. "If you choose not to have a mask, it's your own risk assessment," Governor Hochul said.

The MTA confirmed the news via Twitter too, where it posted an updated version of the mask mandate campaign. "Masks are encouraged, but optional," reads the new poster. "Let's respect each other's choices."