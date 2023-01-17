Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, & Odesza Will Headline Governors Ball 2023

NYC's Governors Ball music festival returns to the city this June with a new location and a new star-studded lineup. The festival will run from June 9–11 with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza.

Other artists on the bill include Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Lil Baby, Sofi Tukker, Giveon, Kim Petras, Aespa, Pusha T, and more.

This year, the festival will move from its former home of Citi Field—also the location of the popular Rolling Loud New York hip-hop festival—to Queens' Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The festival will join forces with the Queens Night Market for food options this year.

"We're big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in a press statement. "Beyond hosting some of the world's most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we're also deeply grateful for the festival's partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day."

Tickets can be purchased on the Governors Ball website. The Citi Presale for card-holders runs from January 17 at 10 am through January 19 at 11:59 pm. Fan early access tickets go on sale at 10 am on January 19, which you can also sign up for on the Gov Ball website. A general public onsale date will follow.

Check out the full lineup below: