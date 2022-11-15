This Huge Ice Skating Rink & Winter Village Is Opening on Governors Island

If the many winter villages popping up around town are of any evidence, the holiday season is officially back.

This week, yet another winter wonderland is opening on Governors Island, and it's ready to attract New Yorkers and tourists alike with plenty of holidays-inspired fun. Starting from Thursday, November 17, the Winter Village in Colonels' Row will open to the public, and it will feature dozens of activities.

A 7,500-square-foot ice skating rink will be available for everyone to enjoy, and it will be open every week Thursdays through Sundays. Each Thursday, rink admission will be free, and skaters only need to walk up to the rink to enjoy a nice skating session. For every other day, instead, guests can reserve their advance rink tickets, which are available in limited capacity. There are also lockers and skate aids available, and guests can get them on a first-come, first-served basis. The rink will be open rain or shine, so make sure to head over there when it snows for a memorable time.

Open to every age, the Village is also ready to entertain guests with many activities and events. A dozen lawn games will be available throughout the season, and visitors can rent a sled or a bike from Blazing Saddle on-site. To really channel the holiday spirit, the Village will be adorned with many twinkling lights, and delicious seasonal food and drinks—like from Little Eva's—will be served. For a rotating list of food trucks, which will be open on weekends, you can check out this website upon opening of the village.

The Winter Village is free to access. For more information and to reserve your ice skating tickets, you can head over to this website.