The Grand Central Holiday Fair Returns This Year with Dozens of Vendors

This year, New Yorkers won't need to stress about Christmas gifts as much. After a two-year hiatus, Grand Central's famed Holiday Fair is coming back just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year.

Starting on November 14th and running for six weeks, the local favorite Holiday Fair is planting its roots in the beautiful Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central station, the MTA announced on Tuesday. Featuring 36 different vendors, the fair is set to be the solution to holiday shopping and gifting. Shoppers can browse through a variety of items from small businesses, which range from clothing and accessories to artwork, home decór, holiday keepsakes, and even self-care. This year, the focus will be on original craftsmanship that showcases products made both locally in New York and across the country.

"Just a few months ago we announced new tenants coming to Grand Central, including the well-known City Winery, and today we are happy to announce the return of the Grand Central Holiday Fair," President of Metro-North Railroad and Interim President of the Long Island Rail Road Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring back this enjoyable New York holiday tradition, which showcases the skilled craftsmanship of local vendors and is a sign of New York's continuing retail recovery."

The Holiday Fair will be open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 am–7 pm; on Sundays from 11 am–6 pm; and on Christmas Eve from 10 am–6 pm. For more information and for a complete list of vendors, you can visit this website.