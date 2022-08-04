Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station

By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station.

Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will sprawl across 700,000 square feet, and it will be home to eight tracks and four platforms finally connecting East Midtown and Long Island. The project, which is set to be completed by the end of this year after more than a decade of work, cost a whopping $11.1 billion, and it help solve passenger congestion problems in nearby stations, like Penn Station.

The new station will be a brand new space featuring much more than transportation services. Travelers will be able to visit 25 new retail storefronts located in the new station, which will be easily accessible thanks to four new entrances from the street level as well as two entrances from Grand Central. Cell service and Wi-Fi will also be available.

This week, the MTA released photos of the station's construction progress, and officials express their pride in the project's development.

"We're working around the clock to complete this enormous project which will prove to be transformative for the region," Grand Central Madison Concourse Operating Company President Rob Troup said in an official statement. "It's always great to host visits from elected officials and others who have an interest in seeing the great progress we've made on the new terminal."

For more information and updates, you can visit the MTA website, or take a look at the draft timetables the LIRR just released.

Here are some photos of the new station to whet your appetite before its full completion: