These Jars of Honey Are Produced Inside a Brooklyn Cemetery

Devin Larson might have just been able to put the very essence of Halloween in a jar. He produces a sweet delicacy directly from a cemetery.

Such delicacy is called Sweet Hereafter, and it's nothing but honey, Food + Wine reports. Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery has been Larson's own apiculture center for three years, and he's been tending to a few bees that make a delicious (and Halloween-appropriate) honey.

The honey is only sold on site each fall, and it tends to sell out pretty quickly. Featuring minty undertones due to the presence of Linden trees, the flavor profile is different depending on the season and on what trees the bees are able to get their nectar from. While Larson and John Connolly, manager of public engagement and development, don't know exactly how many jars they sell on average, they estimate that last year the bees produced around 200 pounds of honey.

It is barely for profit, though. The initiative is focused on supporting and upkeep and managing the apiary to ultimately save the bees and the surrounding flowers and plants. "We also want to be really good stewards of this massive green space in the middle of the city," Connolly told Food + Wine. "To have bees is a big part of that. They're great pollinators for all of our flowering plants and trees…They're a big part of any healthy ecosystem."

Both the cemetery and its visitors are highly supportive of the project. Located right under a willow tree, the seven beehives are populated by Carniolan honeybees, which, according to Larson, he picked for their docile nature.

If you want to taste the honey, though, you'll have to be constantly up to date with the latest Sweet Hereafter news. In addition to selling pretty quickly, the "drop" date for this year is still to be determined, although Larson said it will be "soonishly."