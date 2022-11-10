This Brooklyn Ferry Stop Is Finally Reopening After Nearly 2 Years

Tickets might be a little more expensive than the last time they boarded, but ferry riders in Greenpoint, Brooklyn will be happy to know that their stop is officially reopening after nearly two years.

The NYC Ferry system announced today that its Greenpoint landing would officially reopen to passengers next Monday, November 14. Greenpoint lies on the East River route, which connects to Hunters Point South in Queens and East 34th Street in Manhattan traveling north, as well as North Williamsburg, South Williamsburg, and DUMBO in Brooklyn and Wall Street/Pier 11 in Manhattan traveling south.

The Greenpoint landing has been closed since May 2021, when a ferry captain spotted damage to the pier. It's the only privately owned pier in the city's ferry system, and its owners—the development company Lendlease—said they faced multiple permitting delays in their attempt to repair the structure. Commuters have also complained about frequent flooding conditions on the road leading up to the pier and Lendlease's stewardship of public access to the dock.

You can check out the updated East River route schedule here.