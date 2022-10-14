Asian Supermarket H Mart Is Officially Coming to Long Island City, Queens

Long Island City is about to have much easier access to Asian delicacies. H Mart, the fan-favorite supermarket, is opening soon in town.

Located at 34-51 48th Street, the new H Mart location will replace the space currently occupied by Stop & Shop, which is closing its doors on October 20. According to Patch, a spokesperson for H Mart was unable to confirm the opening date of the store just yet, but the company has committed to opening in the space.

H Mart is a staple when it comes to authentic Asian snacks, foods, and prepared dishes. Its first location opened in Woodside, Queens, and now it flaunts franchises across the whole country. H Mart has other six locations in NYC plus ones that are owned by franchises, according to the company's website.