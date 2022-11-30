This Dreamy & Luxurious Hudson Valley Hotel Opens This Week

It seems paradise is just a two-and-a-half hour drive from NYC—or a 30-minute helicopter ride, if you prefer that.

Habitas, the luxurious and sustainability-forward hospitality group, is unveiling its newest property this week, and it will take over a nature-filled spot in the heart of the Hudson Valley. On December 1, Habitas on Hudson is opening its first location in North America in Rhinebeck, New York, Travel + Leisure reports.

Featuring just 30 guest rooms, the secluded and adult-only hotel, which flaunts aesthetic designs mixed in with rustic counterparts, will be the perfect setting for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. Reconnecting with nature, community, and one's self are at the core of Habitas on Hudson's values, and guests get the chance to explore a myriad of possibilities to do so year-round.

"Our goal with Habitas on Hudson is to introduce a year-round destination to the Hudson Valley region that is inspired by a summer camp for adults," Oliver Ripley, co-founder and CEO of Habitas, told Travel + Leisure. "Adventure, learning, exploration, and culinary experiences take front stage, with guests being able to enjoy unique programming for all four seasons."

Those looking for an action-oriented vacation can take advantage of the hotel's many amenities and experiences. Whether it is a complete sport like archery, mountain biking, paddleball, and volleyball or a leisurely quick summer dip in the nearby swimmable pond, sports fans of any kind can find the activity that suits them best.

Relaxation and wellness are also pillars in Habitas on Hudson's philosophy. Yoga and breathwork sessions as well as unwinding experiences in the barrel sauna, jacuzzi, and cold-plunge pools are available for every guest, who can then seize the day with a relaxing conversation by the hotel's fire pits. To keep the activities going, there is also a game room available, and an outdoor performance venue and gathering place is also ready to welcome and entertain vacationers.

The resort's Manor section is adults only, while The Lodge is ages 5+ and Stonehouse allows all ages.

Nightly rates at Habitas on Hudson start at $450. For more information and to book your room, you can visit this website.

Take a look at some photos of the property below: